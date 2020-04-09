Student Argue for Free Passes and Refunds after Snow College Latest Changes

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

With most students currently far from campus, stressed and confused with the present state of school and future learning, voices are starting to be heard due to the explosion in petitions and social media comments being made.

Following the suit of Brigham Young University and their fight against the housing contracts so many have found themselves stuck in after being told to go home by the University, Snow students have taken a similar route in making their voices and concerns heard with growing petitions. The two prominent ones include an argument for a pass of all students for the 2020 spring semester, and the other as a refund of 20% of paid tuition as recompense in the drastic change of learning students now face.

The largest of the petitions currently sits at over 1,600 signatures, and is still increasing every day, while the one in search of a cash refund sits low, at below 100 signatures, and shows no sign of growing large enough to make any valid effect.

Concerns and comments have been taken in by the staff and presidency this last week, with meetings held to discuss the issues the school is currently facing and how to best solve those to make this experience easier for students.

Students have made it clear in the online community that the changes in situations have created problems for most that have highly affected their schooling and even home environments. Some have claimed they have had to relocate, scramble for work to help support their families, or even found themselves stuck in a situation where continuing their higher education doesn’t work or is severely stunted at the current moment.

One former Badger, Vivian Zitek, wrote a public message over social media directed specifically towards president Cook claiming, “It is only fair to allow all current students to pass the Spring 2020 semester. It doesn’t make sense to punish the student body for the effects of a global pandemic… In a time like this, an exception must be made to pass all students.” Countless other comments and views, very similar to this one, can easily be found on all sorts of social media, including Snow’s own app.

While changes have been frequent and abrupt over the last few weeks, Snow College Students need to be understanding in the trying times and work with faculty and staff as everyone pushes towards finishing off the semester with positivity and success.

