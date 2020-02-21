Student Life Sponsors De-Stressing Painting

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

As a part of wellness week, last week on February 13, student life sponsored a night of painting to a Bob Ross video while eating brownies.

Brian Bertolio embodies the spirit of Bob Ross for the night. Photo by Tessa Thornley

The activity was planned by the BAMM committee, led by student body officer, Maksad Annamuradov. In celebration of wellness week, student life wanted to contribute their own activity. “We chose the Bob Ross painting because it helps with anxiety, depression, and stress and we wanted to give students that little outlet,” said Annamuradov.

Approximately 250-300 students attended that night. Each one in attendance was given a small canvas and a paper plate with paint. Then the amateur painters would follow along to a YouTube video of Bob Ross painting a lake scene with pine trees.

Although the video was quick for many of the students to follow, many yelled for it to be paused so they could catch up. But many still enjoyed it. Tyler Ekins felt that, “painting is harder than it looks,” with his friend Kaitlin Millward chiming in to say, “mad respect Bob Ross.” Many others thought it was a great way to combat stress and a much needed release.

