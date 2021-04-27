Swingin’ in the Rain

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

On Wednesday the 14 of April, the college was excited to put on their first swing dance of the year. Out on the football field, students were able to swing and line dance with their friends.

Although it was cold and rainy, students still had a good time doing something that has been sorely missed this year.

Colton Bagley, a Snow College student says, “I’ve missed Ephram swing so much! It’s still different but it’s better than having no swing at all.”

Sydney Lefevre, another student who also went to the dance, says, “The western swing activity was so fun! It was a great time to get together with friends and learn new, fun dances. It started raining on us which made it a lot more exciting!”

Jade DOuglas says, “It was a really fun activity for students to come to just dance and have fun with friends.”

The Western Swing activity was definitely a hit this year!

Snow College students having fun doing a couples line dance on the football field. Photo by Shayla Danielson.