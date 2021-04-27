By Events April 27, 2021

Swingin’ in the Rain

On Wednesday the 14 of April, the college was excited to put on their first swing dance of the year. Out on the football field, students were able to swing and line dance with their friends.
Although it was cold and rainy, students still had a good time doing something that has been sorely missed this year.
Colton Bagley, a Snow College student says, “I’ve missed Ephram swing so much! It’s still different but it’s better than having no swing at all.”
Sydney Lefevre, another student who also went to the dance, says, “The western swing activity was so fun! It was a great time to get together with friends and learn new, fun dances. It started raining on us which made it a lot more exciting!”
Jade DOuglas says, “It was a really fun activity for students to come to just dance and have fun with friends.”
The Western Swing activity was definitely a hit this year!

Snow College students having fun doing a couples line dance on the football field. Photo by Shayla Danielson.

Katrina Furr is a freshmen at Snow College who is aspiring to be a journalist. She loves all types of music and especially loves to sing and play the flute. She also loves spending time with her family and friends along with playing with her dog Bentley. Katrina is excited to finish spring semester at Snow College and then she wants to pause her schooling to go on a mission for the LDS church.

