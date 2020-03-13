Traveling through Utah for Spring Break

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Are you thinking about going somewhere for Spring Break, but don’t have any ideas of where to go? Here are a few fun, local ideas that can help you decide.

There are plenty of great National Parks to enjoy, and all you need is a National Parks pass to enjoy them. Zion National Park is a great place to visit if you’ve never been. There are so many fun things to do, like hiking, horseback riding, boating down the Virgin River, rock climbing and more. There are many great hotels that are within several minutes of the park, or you can camp in the park if you are looking for more of an adventure. It’s about a three hour drive south of Ephraim, and you can find a place to stay for as low as $100 a night. It is a fun, cheap way to spend your break.

Photo courtesy of Kira Nuenschwander

Arches National Park is another great place to visit. The biggest attractions are the unique rock formations that form arches like no others. Once again there are many great activities to do in the great outdoors. Hiking, canyoneering, biking, stargazing and more. Arches is also a three hour drive east of Ephraim, with hotels for about $120 a night. It can be a unique experience for everyone.

Park City is a colder place you can go if you prefer that. Attractions include, skiing/snowboarding, the Alpine Slide, Olympic Park, snowshoeing, shopping, and more. It’s a great place to remember the 2002 Winter Olympics that took place in Salt Lake. Park City is just over a two hour drive north of Ephraim and you can find a hotel for around $150 a night. Park City is a great place to go if you are looking for a colder, more urban trip.

Photo courtesy of Kira Nuenschwander

All of these places would make for a great spring break, but maybe this isn’t for you. Maybe you just want to go home and have a nice, chill week. That’s an excellent way to spend your break too. You could spend your break catching up on sleep and relaxing, trying new kinds of food, trying a new activity, having a movie marathon, or whatever you want to do with your time. The most important thing is that you do something you’ll enjoy.

