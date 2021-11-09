Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reviewed

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Movie poster for Venom: Let there be carnage. Photo courtesy of IMDB.com

The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s “Venom”, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” officially hit theaters on Oct. 1 and has Marvel fans raving once again. The movie became a huge success during its opening weekend, as it grossed the biggest weekend since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in America. The sequel even outdid the numbers for the first Venom movie.

The movie follows the returning character Eddie Brock (portrayed by Tom Hardy) and Venom, a symbiote alien living within Eddie, continuing their dysfunctional relationship in stopping crime in San Francisco. The movie primarily focuses on the relationship between Eddie and Venom in a comedic way, developing both characters in a humanizing way that is loved by many fans. This fervently amps up the humor, leaning into the goofy, flirtatious dynamic between Venom and Brock in comparison to the first movie.

In the movie, the new antagonist Carnage, another symbiote, has attached himself to Cletus Kasady (portrayed by Woody Harrelson), a serial killer running from the law. Naturally, Venom and Brock work together in an effort to stop this newly-emerged criminal.

Addy Davis, a Marvel fan and student here at Snow, had this to say when asked about her thoughts on the movie, “I thought the movie was a beautiful love story, but not a cliché one between a man and woman, instead of a different one between the dynamic duo of Eddie and Venom.”

Another Marvel fan and Badger, Jossalyne Foster, said, “the best part for me was the thrilling final showdown. It was super entertaining and well done. The post-credit scene definitely made the movie worth viewing.”

Marvel movies are typically always a hit, and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is no exception. It helped springboard the Marvel hype back after the pandemic, and set up the cinematic universe for future movies.