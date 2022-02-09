Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Western Swing is a highlight of many students’ week. It is a time to bond and learn new things. Western Swing is the perfect place for you to meet new people, enjoy music and make memories.

Valeria Jackson, a freshman at Snow College, said “Western Swing is a great way to get involved and meet new people.” This night is one of the most fun in Jackson’s week. College can get stressful and this can be a night to relax and unwind.

One aspect of western swing that many students love is the music. Music is a very interesting thing, it can be used in many different ways like expressing your feelings, emotions, moving your body and just having fun.

Camie Thurgod, a sophomore at Snow College, loves the music at Western Swing, she said, “I love Western Swing, I love the music and the people. It never seems to disappoint.”

Many students find western swing as an opportunity to learn some of the new cultural dancing that most people love doing. This is one thing Snow Badgers are known for, they love to join together and just go all out, having new experiences come alive.

There are two different nights of Western Swing. On Wednesdays there are typically less people and it is held at the Greenwood Student Center. On Thursdays, there are more people at the LDS church located by the institute. Both of them start at 8 pm and are free with student ID.

Swing has its own kind of finesse and quirkiness that makes it even more enjoyable for everyone to watch and learn.