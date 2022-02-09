Who is Paying? You? Me? Both?

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

While on a date, both students insist on paying for the food. Photo by Lillian Wade

Going on dates can be a challenge for college students. One of the reasons is money.

There is one question that comes to mind when dating: Who pays for the first date? For straight couples the answer may be that the man is the one to pay. . However the cannot be said for same-sex couples.

Match, a popular website conducted a survey and found that 62 percent of LGBTQ+ members agree to split the check, and 38 percent of them have the mantra “You Ask, You Buy.”

Glenn’s Last name, Snow College student said, “Whoever asks the other out needs to pay.” Vogue magazine agrees with Gleen’s thought. However, the article also states that it is better when both parties agree to split expenses.

Age can be another factor when determining who pays. . Does the older person in the relationship pay? According to Emily Parnell, a student part of the LGBTQ+ community, “Age doesn’t matter to me, I personally think that first dates should be bought by the person who asked. Dates, after you’re in a relationship, can be split or I like to take turns.”

For decades, the same question has been around. It is interesting to see people expect the perfect first date, but different ideologies, thoughts, and perspectives can make or break the “perfect first date.”