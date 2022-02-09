Why is Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebrated

Don't forget to like and share! 🙂

Professor Nneamaka Amaka giving speech to students at MLK vigil on Jan. 19. Photo by President Cook.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated all over America on Jan. 17 this year. Why do Americans celebrate this holiday? Well it is in remembrance of a strong leader that fought for equality and justice. Martin Luther King Jr. was born in 1929 on Jan. 15, he rallied and fought for the equality of black and white Americans to be united as one.

What important thing was Martin Luther King Jr. known for? President of the Black Student Union at Snow college Mak Robinson says “I think that the most important thing he did was open the gate for other people that were fighting for civil rights. Allowing for even more progression.”

Martin Luther King Jr. did in fact make it so that civil rights were something that everyone heard about and stood up for. In fact he was so famous for his progression that he made it to national news. Snow student Elizabeth Efua Ofosua the vice president of the Black Student Union says “I think it’s good that we celebrate him, if we keep doing that at least we have something to stand on to and to remind people that he fought for freedom.”

Celebrating a historical event and remembering it, is only one step to making history last. Robinson says “A lot of work still needs to be done. I think we celebrate so that we don’t forget the efforts of our brothers and sisters from the original civil rights battle.”

Ofosua says “So if we continue to celebrate it, I believe that this is a day that we go out and tell others that this was his dream, and his dream is being achieved, and it is up to us to continue the progression of his dream.”

So in conclusion Martin Luther King Jr. made an impact that will never be forgotten by the American people. He will have the celebration of his day every year and more people will know what he did and maybe do something to help continue the progression of his dream.